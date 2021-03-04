Arunachal: Union MoS Rattan Lal Kataria calls on the Governor B D Mishra

ITANAGAR- Union Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment Rattan Lal Kataria called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 4th March 2021. They discussed about ways and means to improve and enhance the socioeconomic status of Scheduled Tribes of the State.

The Governor said that our State is a total tribal land. He impressed upon the Union Minister of the State that as late starter Arunachal Pradesh has been lacking in various fields, particularly in education and health. He suggested to the Union Minister to facilitate social justice by helping the State NGOs, who are doing good work in the field of social justice and empowerment.

The Governor emphasised on providing training to the target group to make them capable and self-dependent through appropriate technical training in the field of traditional and technical occupations and entrepreneurship.

The Governor asked the minister for providing hostel facilities to tribal girl students from rural areas, to enable them to pursue secondary and higher education.

The Union Minister of State assured to look into the issues raised by the Governor.

Later the Governor and Union Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment attended the cultural programme, ‘Divya Kala Shakti’ by the Divyangjan at Dorjee Khandu Convention Hall in Itanagar.