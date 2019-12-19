Arunachal: Unidentified body found in Dikrong River

Doimukh

An unidentified, semi decomposed body of a male found in Dikrong river in Doimukh circle today’s morning. Doimukh police appeal the general public to help in identification.

Doimukh, PS Officer Incharge Inya Ete inform that a semi decomposed body of a male, aged around 30-35 years, height around 5.4 feet was found in Dikrong river near steel bridge. All legal formalities has been done, the body has been kept at RK Mission Hospital Morgue for next 72 hours for identification.

He said that a case of unnatural death has been registered vide UD case No-12/19 u/s-174 CrPc. After registering the case information has been passed to all nearby police station and local administration so that someone can come and identify the body.

Ete further appeal the citizens to help the police in identification so that it is properly disposed off.