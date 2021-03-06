Arunachal: Under – 17 district level Khelo India Tournament– 21 kicked off

TEZU- To develop sports culture & to hunt budding talent, The under – 17 district level Khelo India Tournament – 21 was virtually inaugurated by Marge Sora Deputy Commissioner Lohit as a chief guest in the presence of Balong Tindya ZPM, other Head of the Depts and athletic from various school of the district here on 3rd March last.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said, this is a very important day for sports in India and it is a very important beginning to develop sports culture and excellence to promote sports at the grassroots’ level. He advises the student to opt sports as career which has bright future.

Guest of Honour Tindya also recalled the Hima Das who made India proud in athletic. He also urged the youth to excel in sports as the country has created world class specialized training and providing best facilities to groom them proficient.

While highlighting the objective of the Khelo India, BC Das District Sports Officer said that Lohit district is one of the eight districts of Arunachal selected for Khelo India out of 25 districts. He further appeal the youth to avail the optimum benefit of the games & sports and make the district proud.

Meanwhile under the Khelo India, Athletic events were completed on 3rd to 4th March, Cycling held on 5th March however Volleyball on 16th to 18th March and Badminton and Table Tennis from 20th to 22nd March will be held, informs the Sports & Youth Affairs sources.