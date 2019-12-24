Arunachal: Two youth died in road accident in Nirjuli

Nirjuli

Two youth died In a tragic road accident near Doimukh, informed Capital SP Incharge JK Lego. Both were permanent resident of village Kasse Bagang, of East Kameng district. He informed.

JK Lego inform that an information was received at Nirjuli police station at 8 am in the morning about two dead bodies lying near Doimukh Short Cut at Nirjuli. Accordingly, Duty Officer ASI K. Tacha and team of Nirjuli police station rushed to the spot. Later, SDPO R Kamsi, and OC PS Nirjuli Insp T Hassang also rushed to spot.

The place of occurrence (PO) was thoroughly observed. The preliminary investigation suspected that it is an accident case (RTA). However, other angles are being investigated. SP said.

The body were later Identified by the relative/Guardian. The deceased are Kacho Bagang, 22 years son of Late Ropo Bagang, of Anya Colony, Banderdewa and Nyakam Bagang, 25 years, son of Tatap Bagang, of Anya Colony Banderdewa.

One local dao and motorcycle Yamaha FZ Blue colored bearing Reg No. AR 02 0279 were seized from the spot.

An unnatural death Case vide Nirjuli police station has been registered in this connection.

After conducting Post Mortem the bodies has been handed over to the relatives. SP said.