Arunachal: Two samples collected to test for Covid-19

Itanagar

Sample from two persons has been collected in the state which has been sent to Dibrugarh and Guwahati respectively for testing for COVID-19, as per information made available so far.

Two swab samples has been collected by (PCR machine) and the sample are being send to Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Regional Research Centre, Dibrugarh. The sources said.

The department has collected the samples for novel corona virus (Covid-19) which has been received by GMCH on Saturday for testing the result would be available on Sunday evening or Monday morning. Said IDSP state surveillance Officer, Dr. L. Jampa.

Generally the result usually given in twenty four hour or thirty six hours. We hope the result of the test will received by Sunday evening or Monday morning. Dr. Jampa said.

One more samples has also been send to ICMR Dibrugarh. Said Dr. Jampa.

The swab collected from the person concerned are in quarantine. He added.

Meanwhile hundreds of students and others are returning back home in state from various parts of country after the educational institution has been closed down following the outbreak of the Novel corona virus across the globe and in our country are been asked to go for self quarantine for next 14 days.

The health department further appeal all citizens to maintain social distancing, and wash their hand frequently with soap water and also use sanitizers if available.

Remain alert and safe and stay at home as much as until April 5 and listen to and follow the guidelines given by doctors and health department on daily basis.

if you have any symptom, then attend the hospital or nearest medical centre for further treatment.

The most important is to maintain quarantine for all those who are visiting the state from other parts of country. A senior officer from the health dept said.