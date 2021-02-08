Arunachal: Two Persons Injured In Firing By Miscreants in Kimin

KIMIN- Two persons has been reportedly injured in firing by miscreants at Kimin township of Papum Pare district late evening. Informed an official.

Papum Pare district police, SDPO (Rural) Dekio Gumja inform that two person has been injured in a miscreant attack in Market area of Kimin township this evening.

As per information there were two rounds of firing heard by locals and miscreant were wearing facemask. After receiving of information the Kimin police has cordon off the area and man hunted has been launched.

The injured person are stated to be shopkeeper of Kimin market who has been evacuated to TRIHMS, Naharlagun for further treatment.

Reinforcement has been send to Kimin for manhaunt of the miscreants and further investigation of the case. SDPO said