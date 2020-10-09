Arunachal: Two Drug Peddlers Arrested In Roing, 50 Gms Brown Sugar Seized

Roing- Anti-Drug Squad of Roing Police have arrested two drug peddlers and seized 50 grams of suspected brown sugar from their procession.

Based on reliable information Roing Police Anti-Drug Squad led by OC PS Roing Lod Tari, SI T. Hagging under the supervision of Dy SP Ringu Ngupok have arrested two peddlers and confiscated 50 grams of suspected brown sugar from them.

Roing Police Team have been working on inputs about drugs being supplied to the area from Namsai by one Assam based peddler with the help of a local youth. On evening of 8 Oct, 2020 after receiving inputs that the two peddlers are making their way to Roing from Namsai in an accent car. Police Team laid trap at Abali and the two peddlers were arrested.

Upon search of the vehicle 50 grams of suspected narcotics was seized. OC PS Roing informed that a case has been registered and taken up for investigation.

DySP Ringu Ngupok while praising the team for their success informed that Roing Police under the leadership of SP Sanjay Kumar Sain has zero tolerance towards drugs and have been immensely successful in curbing drug trade in the district.

However, he cautioned all to not be complacent with the success and said that there is a lot of work to be done by both police and civil societies to realise the dream of a drug-free Roing.