Arunachal: Two days Legal Literacy-cum-training programme for Gaon Burahs and Gaon Burihs held at Bomdila

BOMDILA- Two days Legal Literacy-cum-training programme for Gaon Burahs(GBs) and Burihs of West Kameng district, Arunachal Pradesh was organized at Bomdila on 31stJanuary, 2021 and 1st February, 2021 under the banner “Synergy between Customary Practices and Formal Laws.”

The programme was organised by the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Bomdila in collaboration with the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law & Justice, Government of India under ‘Access to Justice North-East and Jammu and Kashmir’, a project under Dept. of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice, Govt. of India.

A total number of 107 (One Hundred and Seven) participants consisting of the Head/Gaon Burahs and Burihs from different remote villages of West Kameng district attended the training programme.

Tageng Padoh, District & Session Judge-cum-Chairman, DLSA West Kameng welcomed the participants and felicitated the Hon’ble dignitaries and resource persons.

Mrs Jaweplu Chai, Member Secretary APSLSA explained the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987. She encouraged the participants about their integral role in the justice delivery system at the grass root level stating that this training will surely sensitize the GBs while exercising their powers in the grass root level.

On behalf of Deputy Commissioner, Bomdila, Sang Khandu, Addl. Deputy Commissioner, West Kameng District, Bomdila graced the programme as Chief Guest and delivered the key note address, “ stating that Gaon Burahs and Burihs need to be sincere with their roles and function and also to be attentive towards the welfare of the public.

Jambey Netan, DSP, West Kameng District, Bomdila as the Guest of Honour for the programme stated thatthe village administrations should be aware of the newly implemented acts and laws to avoid confusion. Adv. L.D. Merakpa gave the vote of thanks to the Hon’ble dignitaries for their encouragement to the participants.

During the Technical sessions, Dani Belo, Deputy Secretary, Law OSD to APSLSA spoke on Role of the Village Authority under Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation, 1945 & Judiciary in the present context of Arunachal Pradesh and way forward.

Belo exhorted the participants to be attentive towards the duties and responsibilities as both Judge and Police in the administration of justice within their jurisdiction.

This was followed by a session on The Schedule Tribes & Other Traditional Forest Dwellers(Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 and other Forest laws & Land holding system with special reference to Arunachal Pradesh taken by Adv. Khamu Desisow who also urged the Gaon Burahs and Burihs to protect the forest from deforestation.

Thereafter Adv. Kamala Dewan appraised the participants on Various Beneficial Schemes of Central & State Govt., RTI Act, 2005 & RTE Act, 2009 with special reference to Arunachal Pradesh.

Adv. Marie Riba, Project Consultant for APSLSA took sessions on Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

Adv. Riba interacted with the participants on both the subject and clarified their doubt and misconceptions. Towards the end, few head/representatives of Gaon Burahs and Burihs spoke and also put forward their suggestions followed by a Question and Answer round whereby the Dignitaries clarified all doubts on the role, duties, functions of the Gaon Burahs and Gaon Burihs and their role under the legal system of the country.

The second day of the Technical Session training (1st February, 2021) began with Tageng Padoh, District & Session Judge, Bomdila welcoming the participants and took a session on recap of the Previous Day’s session.

Thereafter, Smt. Chai took a technical session on ‘Access to Justice for all’ whereby she covered topics on Free Legal Services & Legal Aid Clinic, Lok Adalat, Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011, Marriage Registration under Special Marriage Act, 1954 and the Arunachal Pradesh Recording of Marriage Act, 2008 and clarified its procedure and concept.

Adv. Khamu Desisow, DLSA WestKameng taking a session on Village Council System of West Kameng(traditional & present context) and way forward. He also covered the technical topic on Institution of GBs in Arunachal Pradesh underAFR,1945 and appraised the present context and way forward.

Atum Lamnio, Retainer Lawyer, DLSA West Kameng shared his work experience on Criminal Justice System: FIR, Arrest, Remand, Bail & Trials and explained the concept thereunder.

Few Gaon Burahs and Burihs gave a short speech and also put forward their queries and suggestion on their role and functions. Followed by a Question-and-Answer session which was kept to interact and clarify all doubts on the role, duties, functions of the Gaon Burahs and Gaon Burihs under the legal system of the country.

Many of the queries, grievances and challenges of the Gaon Burahs and Gaon Burihs were addressed by the Hon’ble dignitaries and the resource persons.