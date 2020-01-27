Arunachal: Two days Innovation festival-2020 concludes
Itanagar
Two days long Innovation Festival 2020 organised by A.P. State Council for Science & Technology, Department of Science & Technology, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, Itanagar in linkage with National Innovation Foundation, India concluded on 26th January 2020.
A total number of 55 participants from NERIST, NIT Yupia, and students from VKV Chimpu, Govt. Secondary School, P Sector,Itanagar, Govt. Secondary School Police colony, Itanagar, VKV Ziro, Holy Croos School, Itanagar, JNV Goju, VKV Tafragram, VKV Tezu, VKV NEEPCO-yazali, GHS Dari, and schools from different part of state, Grssroot Innovators, Artisian and Enterprenuers from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and other states.
The details of Innovator/Artisian/ Entrepreneur, selected for Innovation Awards are:
|Sl. No.
|Name of Participant
|Innovation
|Name of Institute
|1
|Shri Ha Tade
|Vehicle Data Recording
|NERIST, Nirjuli
|2
|Shri Avang Wangsu
|Waste to Electricity
|NIT, Yupia
|3
|Shri Liagi Baht
|Bamboo Splitter Machine
|Ziro
|4
|Rincin Nordbu Granchidar
|Artician
|Morsing Kalktang
|5
|Lahar Jyoti
|Smart Dustbin
|Assam
The details of student category choosen for award are:
|Sl.No.
|Innovation
|Name of Institute
|1
|Shri Aman Yadav
|Deep Learning for Medical Image Classification
|NIOS
|2
|Karge Basar
|Echo frendly Home
|Govt. Higher Secondary School, Dari
The details of students selected for INSPIRE Award State level who will represent the state at National level in New Delhi, during the month of Apri to May, 2020
|Sl.No.
|Name of Participant
|Innovation
|Name of Institute
|1
|Mr Khomhun Khomrang
|Bottel Water Heater
|JNV Goju
|2
|Miss Adam Wangsu
|First Aid ATM
|JNV Goju
|3
|Miss Techi Nancy
|Umbrella Bag
|VKV Neepco Yazali
|4
|Mr Joram Tatum
|Improved position for concentration
|VKV Dobi Ziro
|5
|Mr Nalo Nalo
|Traffic Hat
|VKV Itanagar
All the participants have shown their satisfaction in respect of the content, delivery and presentations of the topics covered during the programme. The programme concluded with vote of thanks.