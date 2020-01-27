Arunachal: Two days Innovation festival-2020 concludes

Itanagar

Two days long Innovation Festival 2020 organised by A.P. State Council for Science & Technology, Department of Science & Technology, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, Itanagar in linkage with National Innovation Foundation, India concluded on 26th January 2020.

A total number of 55 participants from NERIST, NIT Yupia, and students from VKV Chimpu, Govt. Secondary School, P Sector,Itanagar, Govt. Secondary School Police colony, Itanagar, VKV Ziro, Holy Croos School, Itanagar, JNV Goju, VKV Tafragram, VKV Tezu, VKV NEEPCO-yazali, GHS Dari, and schools from different part of state, Grssroot Innovators, Artisian and Enterprenuers from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and other states.

The details of Innovator/Artisian/ Entrepreneur, selected for Innovation Awards are:

Sl. No. Name of Participant Innovation Name of Institute 1 Shri Ha Tade Vehicle Data Recording NERIST, Nirjuli 2 Shri Avang Wangsu Waste to Electricity NIT, Yupia 3 Shri Liagi Baht Bamboo Splitter Machine Ziro 4 Rincin Nordbu Granchidar Artician Morsing Kalktang 5 Lahar Jyoti Smart Dustbin Assam

The details of student category choosen for award are:

Sl.No. Innovation Innovation Name of Institute 1 Shri Aman Yadav Deep Learning for Medical Image Classification NIOS 2 Karge Basar Echo frendly Home Govt. Higher Secondary School, Dari

The details of students selected for INSPIRE Award State level who will represent the state at National level in New Delhi, during the month of Apri to May, 2020

Sl.No. Name of Participant Innovation Name of Institute 1 Mr Khomhun Khomrang Bottel Water Heater JNV Goju 2 Miss Adam Wangsu First Aid ATM JNV Goju 3 Miss Techi Nancy Umbrella Bag VKV Neepco Yazali 4 Mr Joram Tatum Improved position for concentration VKV Dobi Ziro 5 Mr Nalo Nalo Traffic Hat VKV Itanagar

All the participants have shown their satisfaction in respect of the content, delivery and presentations of the topics covered during the programme. The programme concluded with vote of thanks.