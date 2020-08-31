Arunachal: Tuki condoles death of Pranab Mukherjee

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Congress Comittee ( APCC ) president Nabam Tuki condoled the demise of former President of India & Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee, who breathed his last today i.e. 31st August 2020 at RR Hospital, New Delhi after a prolonged illness.

In his condolence message Tuki said ” The nation has lost a great visionary leader, thinker, intellectual, policy maker, statesman and a great human being. He was a thorough seasoned parliamentarian, a tall & multidimensional figure of Indian politics”.

His contribution for the Indian National Congress party in various capacities during his political tenure and distinguished service towards the nation as President of India from 2012 to 2017 will always be remembered, said Nabam Tuki.

Further Tuki said “I on my own behalf and on behalf of Indian National Congress party in the State convey heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family & friends and pray to Almighty God for eternal peace of the great soul”.