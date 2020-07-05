Arunachal: TRICL donates PPE kits, hand sanitizer etc to Dist Admin to fight against COVID-19

Pasighat- While joining with the district administration of East Siang District voluntarily in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, the Training and Resources for Indigenous Community Linguists (TRICL) has donated several basic items like PPE Kits, Hand Sanitizers, Spray bottles, Gloves, Somi bottles, Face shield, life topical Ant, Dabur Topicalo Ant on Friday.

“We have been informed of the valiant efforts to control COVID-19 in East Siang District area despite shortages of necessary PPE equipment and sharing the concern of the local populations shouldn’t be needlessly exposed to risk for lack of the same, we donated certain necessary items to the East Siang medical team to fight against the COVID-19”, said sources from TRICL, Toi Modi on the sideline of the donation while handing over the items to DC Pasighat, Dr. Kinny Singh in the presence of DMO East Siang, Dr. Kaling Dai and Adi Baane Kebang Secretary General, Okom Yosung.

With support from Fire-bird Foundation for Anthropological Research in the USA, TRICL has convened an international training workshop for tribal community member researchers in Napit village of Pasighat since the year 2015. “As we have encountered undying assistance from the local population in supporting our efforts, therefore we would like to join in efforts to battle the COVID-19 virus by whatever means possible”, added Directors, TRICL, Dr. Yangkee Modi (University of Sydney, Australia), Zilpha Modi, Asst. Prof, Rajiv Gandhi University, India), Dr. Mark W. Post (University of Sydney, Australia) and Dr. Kellen Parker van Dam (University of Zurich, Switzerland).