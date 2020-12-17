Arunachal: Triangular fight at 12th Banderdewa ZP Seat

BANDERDEWA: The 12th Banderdewa ZP seat in Papumpare district is witnessing a close contest between the BJP and JDU, but entry of an independent candidate turned it into a triangular fight .

These three candidates are Taniang Kipa from the rulling BJP, Biri Taming from the Janata Dal (United) and independent candidate Phassang Sikap is also trying their luck.

All three candidates has the same vision and planning for the development of Banderdewa circle. Trio has planning and vision to propose a road from Karsingsa to Durpong within the state’s territory which leads toward under construction Greenfield airport, proposal for safe drinking water for Banderdewa circle by way of construction of water treatment plant, improvement of rural roads and construction of new approach road, up gradation of schools and health centers and others issue has been highlighted by all three candidates.

The BJP candidate has assured to provide laptop to all the meritorious students of CBSE and to proposed a higher secondary school in the circle.

The JDU candidates assured to take up up-gradation of all infrastructure in the circle which include educational institution and health sector, rural roads and other new infrastrure to be created.

While independent candidate assure to take up more development in the area in compare to before. He also assure to peace and tranquility in the aera with more development.

There are more than two thousand six hundred voters with five polling station covering the area from Karsingsa, Banderdewa, Dobam, Tanihapa and Pichola area of Banderdewa circle of the district.

Out of 13 Gram panchayat segments, 4 segments got unopposed and out of 4 GPM unopposed 3 are from JDU and 1 from ruling BJP. Informed a ZP contesting candidate.

All the candidates has been in full election campaigning mode and they are pursuing the voters though their loudspeakers and public meeting, rally, banners, and door to door campaigning to lure the voters toward the candidate.

Several small and big leaders from both the BJP and JDU has been doing their best effort for their candidates while the independent candidate is also doing its best effort in the campaigning.

The voting is slated on December 22 while the result will be declared on December 26.