Arunachal: Training on Oyster Mushroom Cultivation for progressive farmer held at Boleng in Siang

PASIGHAT: The One day training programme for needy Progressive Farmers from Boleng, Siang District on “Oyster Mushroom Cultivation” Jointly organized by College of Horticulture and Forestry, CAU, Pasighat and Arunachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission, BMMU, Boleng.

During the programme Dr RC Shakywar Principal Investigator of AICRP on Mushroom Project and resource person, gave the hands on training of Oyster mushroom cultivation to needy SHGs. Dr Shakywar also shares Nutritional, Medicinal and Economic value of different kinds of mushroom those are cultivated in India and in the state.

He also elaborated to doubling of farmer’s income by 2022 and uses/ recycling of paddy straw by mushroom cultivation. Mushroom seed (spawn) production unit was also established in the college with the help of ICAR-DMR, Solan, Himachal Pradesh.

The spawn of mushroom were also provided to the needy farmer’s round the year especially during COVID-19 pandemic. Mushroom was also used as immunity booster and having very good vegetable protein in its composition and also those people are suffering from diabetes and blood pressure they are also eaten mushroom and enhance our immunity for fighting against COVID-19 pandemic.

All together one hundred thirty seven women farmers were participated from Boleng, Dosing, Lileng, Simang, Pareng and Rengo village of Siang District.