Arunachal:  Training on biointensive pest management in tomato and cabbage concluded at CHF, Pasighat 

PASIGHAT- The three days training programme for farmers from Jampani and nearby villages, East Siang district on ‘Biointensive Pest Management in Tomato and Cabbage’ was conducted at College of Horticulture and Forestry, CAU, Pasighat from 16th to 18th Feb 2021 on a successful note.

During the valedictory programme chief guest Dr. P. Debnath Dean incharge and guest of honor Dr. D. B. Ahuja, HOD, Plant Protection awarded certificates to all 34 participants.

They spoke on the need of promotion and adaption of biocontrol for reducing the usage of hazardous chemical pesticides in pest management. Further, they highlighted the potential of biointensive pest management in making Arunachal Pradesh as organic state.

The reason behind the three days successful training was the active participation of farmers by technically interacting with resource persons on different aspects of biological control under field conditions.

The participants while sharing their experience showed interest in implementation of knowledge gained in training under practical conditions. The Course Director and Project Investigator of AICRP on Biological Control of Crop Pests and Weeds, CAU-Pasighat Centre Dr. Ajaykumara K. M. presented the brief report on three days training programme.

In this valedictory session the welcome address was given by Mr. Premaradhya, N. and lastly vote of thanks proposed by Dr. Senpon Ngomle. The training programme was sponsored by ICAR-NBAIR-NEH region fund, Bengaluru, Karnataka.