Arunachal: Training of Oyster Mushroom Cultivation held at Lekpong Village in Siang District

Pasighat: The One day training programme for needy Progressive Farmers from Lekpong village of Siang District on “Oyster Mushroom Cultivation” Conducted by College of Horticulture and Forestry, CAU, Pasighat.

During the programme Dr RC Shakywar Principal Investigator of AICRP on Mushroom Project, shares his experience on farming and also the role of extension functionaries for technology transfer amongst farmer.

He also spoke on package of practice of oyster mushroom cultivation, nutritional and medicinal properties of mushroom and food habit in region as well as Arunachal Pradesh during COVID-19 pandemic.

All together forty five progressive farmers were participated. Mushroom seed (spawn packets) were also distributed to all the participants by the GAO Bura of this village.

The training programme sponsored by ICAR- Directorate of Mushroom Research, Solan (Himachal Pradesh), India.