Arunachal: Training in Village water security plan under NAFCC project

Itanagar- A Training programme on village water security plan (VWSP)under capacity building of NAFCC project of papum _poma River Conservation and rejuvenation of its Springs was conducted at MOIN and RILLO Village by the State Climate change cell of DoEF GoAP on dated.22/10/2020.

The training programme on need to rejuvenate and recharging of springs and creating para hydrogeologist /parataxonomy was participated by MS Lodhi Scientist-E & Head GBPHISED, Dr.Suresh A Kartha,Associate Proffessor Hydrology deptt IIT Guwahati, JorramPuppa, Director Soil n Water Conservation, Mrs. Nido Pubyang, Soil n water Cons officer, Dr. YumnamJohnson, Project scientist Nafcc, were Resource person who delivered lectures and imparted training to villagers of Moin and RILLO PWD of sangdupota circle of Papum pare district.

The team also inspected the recharging interventions carried out by PIA Director soil &Water Conservation office at Rillo and Moin villages.

The entire programme was organized and coordinated by sh.DDohu Robin,Director Env. & Climate Change as Project Coordinator/PI assisted by his team Dr.Bhupen Mili,Research Associate,State Climate Cell,Sh.Licha Bida GIS expert,Sh.Dohu Tapuk,Field Assistant.