Arunachal: Training for Practicing Farmers of Kyidphel held

TAWANG- With an aim to boost the farming sector of Kyidphel Circle, which is known as the Agricultural Hub of Tawang District owing to it’s fertile soil condition and suitable climate, a Training for Practicing Farmers of Kyidphel Circle was jointly organized by Circle Administration, Kyidphel and Krishi Vigyan Kendra(KVK) , Tawang today.

The training was designed mainly taking into consideration the problems faced by farmers owing to pest infestation in seeds of local variety resulting in poor agriculture produce .

While dwelling on the importance and methods of Soil treatment and Seed Treatment, Mrs Laxmi Priya Borah, SMS, Plant Protection gave a hands on demonstration of the ways to do so.

Further, Mr Ashwani Kumar Tiwari, SMS Horti also explained the causes of wilt problems and highlighted the ways and means to prevent the same. He reiterated on crop rotation, maintaining cleanliness of the agricultural tools being used, line sowing and so on.

Dr.Anjan Nath Tripathy , Senior Scientist cum Head, KVK, Tawang also distributed vegetable seeds and biopesticides to the participating farmers including those from the villages selected under Agri-Horti Cluster Farming.

EAC, Kyidphel Smti Tsering Choden, while expressing her gratitude to the KVK team for their support, highlighted on various measures being adopted by the Govt to encourage and improve farming practices and further asked the farmers to work towards achieving self reliance.