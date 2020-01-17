Arunachal: Training for Home stay Operators

Itanagar

The department of tourism has recently organized study cum in-house training for Home stay Operators as well as trainees to witness and experience the operation and management of well established homestay destination in the state.

In this regard, around 20 homestay operators from Boleng, Basar, Ledum, Yingkiong, Lumdung and Dambuk were taken to Mechuka for the said training from 13th to 14th January last.

The tour for the Mechuka was organized by the department in collaboration with Mechuka Eco Tourism and Conservation Society.

Earlier, another 20 members from Wakro, Namsai, Changlang, Roing and Tezu were taken to Ziro last November in the same line which was hosted by local NGO Ngunu Ziro.

The two teams were taken to various homestays at both the choosen destinations and had interactions and workshop on overall management of the homestays.

The department has already conducted Home stay training in various pockets throughout the state.

Many districts like Changlang, Namsai, Upper Siang, Siang etc. are registering for operating Homestays after successfully attending trainings conducted by the department.