Arunachal: Training course of paragliding concludes

Lumdung

Ten days training course of paragliding held at Lumdung in East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh concludes on 26th Dec, 2019. The training course was organized by Arunachal Pradesh Society for Education & Development (APSED) with the support from the Dept. of Tourism, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh.

The closing function was graced by Dahey Sangno, Chairman EKSWCO and Taluk Sonam, District Tourism Officer as the Chief Guest & Guest of Honour respectively.

Vijay Sonam, President of APSED cum Paragliding Association of Arunachal while welcoming the guests said that the course is being organised with the support of the Dept. of Tourism, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh as a part of skill development of the youths and also to promote adventure tourism activity in the Itanagar – Seppa and Itanagar – Ziro Tourist circuit.

While the Itanagar-Seppa tourist circuit is the least tourists visited destination therefore Lumdung in Papu Valley of East Kameng is being promoted for paragliding to attract adventure lovers to East Kameng.

On the other hand, Itanagar-Ziro is a favourite tourist destination but there is no adventure activity to cater to the need of the tourists therefore, paragliding site at Yazali is being developed to promote adventure tourism.

He said that the local youths and entrepreneurs can take up paragliding on commercial way by facilitating tandem rides in both the areas. Paragliding can generate employment to the youths, he said.

He informed that 5 girls and 6 boys are undergoing intermediate level basic cum refreshers course at Lumdung since 15th December, 2019. 1 girl and 7 boys who were sent to Bir Billing (Himachal Pradesh) for advance course are also honing their flying skills.

Dahey Sangno, Chairman EKSWCO in his address as chief guest, congratulated Vijay Sonam and his organisation-APSED for bringing Lumdung on the paragliding map of the world.

He said that ” Paragliding will promote Tourism in East Kameng and also Generate employment opportunity for the youths”.

Dahey Sangno agreed to make Paragliding as a major event in the sidelines of the Kameng River Festival coming up in February which will coincide with the Nyokum Yullo celebration.

Later, the pilots demonstrate their flying skills, both take-off and landing .