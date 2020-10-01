Arunachal: Traffic on Tamen bridge will completely closed from October 8

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar : Traffic on Tamen bridge will completely closed from October 8 onward for bridge’s reconstruction, Said an official release by Kamle district administration.

Kamle Deputy Commissioner, Hengo Basar inform that delaunching and relaunching of Tamen Bailley bridge shall be carried out by the Executive Engineer, Highway, PWD, Doimukh through the concessionaire M/S. Bridge & Roof Company Ltd., Calcutta, a government of India undertaking and accordingly the work may be started and the traffic has to halted or diverted through other route.

All bridge materials and technicians have reportedly arrived at Tamen Bridge point for carrying out the project. He said.

“The district administration Kamle has fixed that work shall start from 8 October 2020 with expected time line of two months for completion of the Project”. He said.

Therefore it was felt necessary that the commuters and stakeholders of Kamle District and Upper Subansiri Districts are hereby informed that one week time for transportation of necessary goods and essential commodities are extended within permitted weight restrictions for safe crossing upto 8 October, 2020. DC said.

After 8th October the traffic shall be completely closed till construction works are completed. Since the bridge is too old and it was regulated under control weight and as per under construction Trans Arunachal Highway scheme is being reconstructed. DC said.

An alternate Foot Suspension Bridge (FSB) is already installed in downstream which may be used by the general public under monitoring and regulation of Police Personnel at Tamen area ensuring safety of all Commuters for the pedestrian.

Though we have arrange stock of some food which would not be sufficient however the district will be covered from Daporijo from one end and Ziro from other end. He added.

DC further appeal the general public to cooperate for few months till the new bridge come up for the safety and security of commuters there.