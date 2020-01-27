Arunachal: Tourism awareness by KV Teachers and Students

Naharlagun

‘Ham Arunachal wasi hain Hindustani’ sound rented the air as 500 students and 80 teachers of Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) took part in tourism awareness programme here on Monday.Union Tourism Ministry targeting Itanagar, Ziro and Tawang of total 180 tourist destinations across the country.

Aimed at cleanliness intensification and pollution check with ‘Ek Bharat, Mahan Bharat’ as theme, this is initially a five-year programme, said NE coordinator Prof B Swajan of Bhubaneswar-based Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management.

It includes awareness for tourists, school children and all stakeholders and such event is scheduled at Ziro on Tuesday followed by Tawang, said Swajan, who is assisted by Ravi Narayan Pattanaik, in-charge of swachhata abhiyan.

Besides Swajan & Pattanaik, KV principal B Saha & teacher Birendra Kumar, UD deputy director Jongam Basar addressed the gathering as Itanagar-based Nrityangan Dance and Music Academy director Amit Kumar Mukharjee added colour with patriotic songs with whom the gathering sang in chorus. Principal Saha felicitated all resource persons, including senior journalist Pradeep Kumar, for choosing KV for the event.

A nukkad natak by NERIST mechanical engineering students- Joram Menia, Gebi Ete, Munuvelu Vase, Vizuno Mekro, Muthiam Khiamniungan, Teli Penka & Srijna Gurung – left the gathering, including former KV principal Manvir Singh Meena, spell bound. They are part of the team and perform at Ziro and Tawang too. NERIST director Prof H S Yadav, when contacted, lauded the initiative of the students and their excellent performance.

KV teacher social science S K Sahu, another coordinator, informed that such a programme was conducted at an Itanagar hotel on Sunday involving 50 tourism stakeholders.