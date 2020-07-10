Arunachal: Torrential rains lead to breakdown of water supply system in capital complex

Itanagar- Recent torrential rains have led to the breakdown of the water supply system in many parts of Capital complex on Friday.

When contacted, Itanagar PHED Division Executive Engineer, Tadar Mangku inform that due to incessant heavy rainfall and monsoon fury several major water supply pipeline from several intake points have been damaged due to which the denizens of capital complex may have to suffer of drinking water supply for few days until it is repaired and restored.

Mangku inform that as per information the major supply pipeline from Poma intake point of 350 mm dia and pipelines from several tributaries like Lapu nallah, Nyorchi nallah, Darya nalla, Papu nalla of 150 mm dia have been damaged at several places which will take time for restoration.

The State quarantine centre (SQC) at Lekhi has also been affected but the water tanker has been deployed at Lekhi and other quarantine centers are being managed by water tankers but it is difficult to manage in several colony and sector of twin capital city. He informed.

The water supply to Naharlagun township has also been affected due to breakdown of the anchor block of the hanging bridge of PHED on Pachin river near Helipad.

All man and machine are ready but could not reach to the damaged point due to heavy downpour and strong current due to huge volume of rain water in the river. However our party are ready and may reached to various location of such faulty places in the supply line and may repaired and restored which may take few days. Mangku said.

He further appeal the denizens and PHED consumers to have patience and bear with the inconvenience due to nature fury during the time of disaster.