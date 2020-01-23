Arunachal: TOR-GYA a monastic dance with rituals festival begins in Tawang

Tawang

The three day long TOR-GYA a calendar monastic dance with rituals festival began today in Tawang monastery of Arunachal Pradesh. The monastic dances in the courtyard of Tawang monastery started before day break with famous PHA-CHHAM by the monks of Tawang monastery with donning masks of Pig. This was followed by various other monastic dances.

In the evening the ritual cake Zshor or Torgya was burnt amidst huge gathering of devotees from the villages,town of Tawang and people from Bhutan. Before burning the cake the Abbot and monks of Tawang monastery performed lots of rituals and chanting of mantras.

According to tradition of the area this annual festival is being observed since the inception of this monastery to protect all sentient beings from natural calamity and any other untoward incident and also for good crops.

In early days some protion of collection of grains by the monks from different villages were used for TORGYA rituals.

The festival will last for three days, on the second day the abbot of the monastery will bless the devotees with long life initiation, and on last day the monks will perform monastic dances for whole day depicting various stories of Buddhist siddhas and history of Tawang.