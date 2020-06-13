Arunachal: Toko Onuj new CMD OF HPDCAPL

Itanagar- The government of Arunachal Pradesh has appointed Toko Onuj, the present general manager (HR) of the hydro power development corporation of Arunachal Pradesh limited (HPDCAPL) as the chairman cum managing director (CMD) of the HPDCAPL initially for two years and extendable upto five years on the basis of performances.

Onuj took over the charge at HPDCAPL office here on Thursday.

He has been serving as GM for more than eight years in the corporation. Onuj who holds MBA in power management from National Power Training Institute and B. Tech in electronics engineering from Kamla Nehru Institute of Technology is a native of Talo village under Lower Subansiri district.

While talking to the press, he assured to work hard to take HPDCAPL to a higher trajectory. “The state government has given massive responsibilities to me. I will try to work hard to justify the trust. We will work with the motto of taking everyone along for the better Arunachal,” he said.