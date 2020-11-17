Arunachal: Three persons critically injured in a road accident near Potin

Potin: Three persons are stated to be critically injured who were traveling in a vehicle meet with a road accident near Potin in Lower Subansiri district today. A police sources informed.

The Yazali Police station officer Tabong Pasar inform that a information was received about a vehicle meet with an accident on Trans Arunachal Highway (TAH) near Hotel View Point near Potin in Yazali circle. He said.

The police team has visited, and after physical verification it was found that a Maruti Alto bearing registration No- AR 19/0689 is lying at steep slope toward valley side to a distance of around 600 meters from the road. All the occupants including driver has been reportedly evacuated to hospital. The police officer said.

As per information four people of a family were on board who were coming from Kra Daadi district and going toward Capital complex. The people in the vehicle are from Restaring village in Kra Daadi district. OC said.

Information said that the driver Rechi Tajur, Rechi Yami w/o Rechi Takam, Rechi Mamu and Rechi Mesum s/d of Rechi Takam on board in the ill fated vehicle. All have been evacuated to the hospital in capital complex. OC said.

Three out of four person is stated to be in critical condition as per information. OC added.