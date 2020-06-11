Arunachal: Three Army personnel test positive for COVID-19 in West Kameng

Bomdila- Three-Army personnel have been tested positive under Singchung sub-division in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday evening, Mr Karma Leki, Dy Commissioner West Kameng district has confirmed the report over telephone.

On behalf of West Kameng district administration, Kesang Wangda, district nodal officer Covid-19 has issued an urgent advisory to the civilians living in and around Army Cantonment areas of Tenga, Dahung Chindit Top. The advisory prohibited unnecessary venturing of civilians at the nearby restricted areas.

As per the sources, one of them is an army doctor who came from one of the ‘Red Zone’ areas and was in home quarantine. He is an asymptomatic.

DC appealed the citizen ” no need to panic” because the army persons who detected Covid-19 positive were in Army’s quarantine facilities and now they are in Army’s covid care centre.

Meanwhile, contact tracing team of Sinchung administration has been liaising with the Army authority of Military Hospital, Dahung to ascertain if any civilian came in contact with the positive cases.