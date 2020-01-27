Arunachal: Thongchi felicitated on getting Padma Shri

Naharlagun By Pradeep Kumar

Renowned Arunachal Pradesh literature Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi, who was conferred with Padma Shri Award by Govt of India, was felicitated by Naharlagun Kriti Kenrda during a get-together on the bank of Pachin River here on Sunday.

When asked as to why he has been honoured with this coveted award, the Sahitya Academy awardee said that it is the award giver to reply. On his next literary work, he said: “I was not known in the past, but I am under pressure to attend many functions, seminars, write for magazines after becoming well-known. Concentration is panacea for literary creation which is becoming difficult now-a-days.”

“We are born in same Jigaon village in West Kameng district. His ingenuity is known across the world, what more to comment. But two ‘Shris’ would be his prefix from now onward,” quipped former engineer-lawmaker Tenzing Norbu Thongdok.

APLS assistant GS Mukul Pathak set the interactive session rolling by terming multi-cultural and multi-ethnic richness as most uniqueness of Arunachal Pradesh.

“It is belated as he (Thongchi) is most deserving for the award. He made Arunachal too proud. We all are proud as he is founder-president of Arunachal Literary Society,” said research director –cm-GS, AGS Batem Pertin Dr Pekba Ringu, famous singer Bengia Hemanta,.

“Ye Arunachal ke liye bahut gaurav ki baat hey. Ham unhe samman kartey hein, desh bhi samman kiya (It is matter of great pride for Arunachal. We respect him and the nation respected too), said teacher-cum-poet Nomi Maga Gumro.”This award added to his and Arunachal glory,” said RGU MA (Edn) Yater Nyokir.