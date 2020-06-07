Arunachal: The story of Pathetic and flooded ISBT

Lekhi- The Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) here is flooded with mud and water and jungle. The passengers are facing harrowing time due to the situation. The lack in the all along the campus and due to lack of proper drainage system has caused flooding in the whole bus terminal. It is reported that if the urgent action is not initiated in days to come the mud and water might start entering into the main building.

The campus and main building is in dire need repairing and maintenance as the ceiling and other infrastructure need immediate repairing including denting and painting.

“Govt should look into the issue and take urgent action. It is a shame that ISBT, which is kind of a gateway to the state, is in shambles. This is a new building and is hardly three years old but already is in dilapidated condition. The situation is pathetic,” said a passenger. Further because of the flooding, the buses are also finding it hard to find parking places.

Meanwhile the Transport Minister Nakap Nalo while reacting over the situation said the department is aware of the problem. “The main issue is drainage. The department is planning to construct a master drainage system and Chief Minister Pema Khandu had even approved funds for it. But because of the Covid 19 pandemic the tender could not be done till now,” the minister said.

Further he added, “The tender will be done after July and hopefully work will start after that. Until the drainage system is improved this problem will persist.” The minister also stated that earth cutting done near the IBST also blocked drains causing flooding in the area.

He also said after taking over as minister in charge of the transport department he has given top priority to improve IBST and accordingly the department is working on a plan. “Master drainage system, installation of CCTV, improvement of lighting system and ticket counters will be done. The CM has taken note of the problem and has provided funds too.

The money is with the department. People will definitely see much improvement at ISBT in future,” said minister Nalo. He further informed that action will be taken against people who have encroached into a section of drain at ISBT.