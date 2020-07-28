Arunachal: Tezu Zonal Hospital remained closed till 1st August after patient tested positive for Covid-19

ADVERTISEMENT

Tezu: After the doctor tested COVID–19 positive, the Zonal Hospital Tezu will remained closed till 1st August subsequent after the entire staffs of the Hospital are quarantined for COVID test and to disinfection of virus.

According to Dr S Towang District Surveillance Officer the staffs are under quarantine for five days for COVID test due to which the Hospital will remain close.

The DSO also updates the COVID positive cases in Lohit that hike to 10 (ten) after four person were tested positive through Rapid Antigen Test at Dirak Check Gate today. Earlier three GREF personnel, two drivers and one lady from Lohitpur are found positive and admitted to COVID Care Centre.

It needs to be mentioned here that a doctor from Anjaw district in serious abdominal pain was admitted at the Hospital on 23rd July 20 but was immediately referred to Dibrugarh Medical College Assam where he was tested positive.

Following this the entire Hospital was sanitized and staffs were in quarantined to fight back COVID pandemic in the district.