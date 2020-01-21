Arunachal: Tedir appeal all stakeholders to extend support to TAH construction

Yachuli

“Extend support for construction of Trans Arunachal Highway (TAH) and not to create any hurdle in during the work constriction” this appeal made by Taba Tedir, Minister for Education, Cultural Affairs and etc, who is also the MLA of Yachuli constituency.

Addressing the a gathering on the occasion of laying of foundation ceremony of newly created circle headquarter at Loth in Yachuli Assembly of Lower Subansiri district, Tedir said that any important and main development can only takes place if the general public extend support and helping hands to the government and executing agency and urge upon all section of society to support the road construction in the district.

Referring to his election manifesto, Tedir said that establishment of CO HQ at Loth was in the election agenda and it has been cleared and of which foundation stone has been laid today and announced of fifty lakhs for construction of the CO office.

Tedir said that state govt has started pre board examination and attendance of students should be 70 % or else they will not be allowed to sit in examination. Referring to state govt teachers transfer policy and urge upon that the there will be provision to choose four option through online system or else no recommendation will be entertained from any corner. He urge upon elected leaders not to come for teachers transfer and posting.

Replying to the memorandum submitted by the Upper Yachuli Development Committee (UYDC) Tedir assured to take up the issue of upgradaiton of Loth Middle school to Secondary level.

Agriculture, Horticulture & Dairy Development Minister Tage Taki in his address said that the laying of foundation stone will pave the way for better development of the Loth administrative circle of the constituency.

Referring to construction of TAH Taki said let us not damage our image and reputation again and urge upon and we must do liberty and coordination for better road construction for all round development of the area and several district of state. Taki also explain about several hurdles faced earlier in execution of the TAH project in Lower Subansiri district.

Referring to memo submitted, Taki assured to provide ADO HQ alongwith CO HQ till such time the SDO will work from Ziro.

Aalo East MLA Kento Jini, Raga MLA Tarin Dakpe, Palin-Chambang MLA Tarin Dakpe, DC Ziro Chukhu Takar, UYDC Chairman Tania Tajing, youth leader Tania Agu,

Taking to media, DC said that two package are there in Lower Subansiri district and work has also been started and warned to take legal action to all those who will create hindrance in the execution of work of TAH from Potin to Anya gate, Anya gate to Pamluk.