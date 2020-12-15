Arunachal: Techi Rakap assured to work for the people of Doimukh

SOPO: The Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate from Doimukh Zilla Parishad constituency in Papum Pare district today urged upon the people to have faith on him and assured the general public to work for better development of the Doimukh area.

Addressing a function here today evening, Techi Rakap said I have already served the area as a Panchayat leaders and did lots of work but was limited to a small jurisdiction but this time I can do many more and I have lost of plan and policy for the area development and welfare of the people.

Several plan and policy has been formulated and has taken decision after lots of local meeting in several villages for the area development and today I am releasing the manifesto for plan in educational sector development of school, issue of youths, issue of women and overall development of the area.

Several prominent personality of the area among other were present during the releasing of the manifesto.