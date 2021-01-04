Arunachal: Techi Meena Lishi Murder Case- Protest Against Bail petition for the main accused  

YUPIA- Thousand of people today gathered before the Yupia Lower Court and demonstrated against the hearing of bail petition for the main accused of Techi Meena Lishi murder case.

Protestors holding placards saying ” Justice for Techi Meena Lishi ” ” Hang the culprit” and ” no bail for the murder” were shouting slogans against the accused of the said murder case.

It may be recalled here that Meena, who was seven-month pregnant, was murdered at Karsingsa on November 5 allegedly by her husband Lishi Roni. However, Capital Complex Police had brought the inhuman murder case involving three contract killers.

WATCH VIDEO

The case was solved with arrest of Dathang Suyang on Nov 5, main accused Roni on Nov 10 under section 302/120B/201 IPC, Kapwang Letey Lowang, Taney Khoiyang and Damriet Khoiyang on Nov 12.

Meanwhile lager numbers of Well wishers, students, and NGOs were present in today’s protest and dharna.

Watch Related Video from library-