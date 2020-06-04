Arunachal: Techi Kaso distributes horticulture implements to farmer

Borum: Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso distributed horticulture implements to the farmers of the capital region here on Wednesday under Chief Minister Krishi Sashakt Yojana (CMKSY). Altogether 32 farmers benefited from it. The implements distributed including large cardamom, orange, banana, pine apple, black pepper, barbed wires, etc.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Kaso urged farmers to make optimum use of the inputs provided by the government.

“There is immense potential for the agri-horti sector in the capital region. There is a ready-made market and people can use it for self consumption too,” he said.

Watch Video

Further he appealed to the state government to compensate farmers of large cardamom who are suffering loss due to sudden crop damage this year.

The district horticulture officer (DHO) of Papum Pare district Joram Bath informed total 200 units under CMKSY has been approved for the Papum Pare district.

“The state government has provided proper funds for the project. This will definitely help the farmers of the state,” he said.