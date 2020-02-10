Arunachal: Tayeng dedicates CHC Mebo gate contributed by Committee UPSLGSM 2016-18 to the public

Pasighat By Maksam Tayeng

In a small function held at Community Health Centre ( CHC), Mebo today, Lombo Tayeng, MLA 39th Mebo dedicated a beautiful well constructed entry gate to the people of Mebo being contributed by Organizing Committee of Upper Primary School Level Games & Sports Meet 2016-2018 (UPSLGSM-2016-18).

Speaking on the occasion, Bodong Yirang, former Chairman, UPSLGSM 2016-18 recalled the effort and work initiated by the committee which had started engaging the students into sports activities besides academic activities to stop diversion of students attention toward drugs and other self destructive activities.

“After a consultative meeting of education department headed by Dy. Director of School Education, Pasighat, public leaders and Mebo Intellectual Forum (MIF) members, a committee was constituted under the banner of UPSLGSM which conducted sports activities from 2016-18 till the government officially took over the annual sports meet.

The UPSLGSM 2016-18 was funded by local MLA Lombo Tayeng as a part of his supports and initiatives toward development of students in sports activities with a cash amount funding of Rs. 5 lakhs annually and the remaining balance of around Rs. 1.5 lakhs was contributed to the CHC Mebo in the form of an entry gate as the previous gate was in dilapidated condition”, added Yirang his remark.

Yirang also expressed his gratitude to all teaching staffs and members of MIF besides MLA Tayeng for making the initiative of UPSLGSM 2016-18 organizing committee and opined hope that the same sports meet will render more better platforms to the students of Mebo Sub-Division in the field of sports whose results are started bearing fruits as students from GSS Motum reached to the top of district and state level sports event in recent years besides participation in the national level sports.

Meanwhile, Mebo MLA Lombo Tayeng as Chief Guest who inspected the X-Ray and Ultrasound rooms of the CHC Mebo soon after dedicating the gate to the medical, addressed the public at the hospital premises being also attended by Mebo Sub-Divisional Administration headed by EACs, CHC Mebo officials/staffs, Gaon Buras, public leaders, teaching communities and students.

Tayeng said that, he is delighted over the performances and dedication of CHC Mebo toward the public headed by Dr. Bimol Ratan, MO i/c including his staffs as this medical has started offering services of X-Ray to its patients which is also going to offer services of Ultra-sound to the patients from next Friday. “I am giving priority to health, education and road communication under my constituency and its good that the CHC Mebo is already realizing my dreams and I am ready to supports the medical authorities wherever needed”, added Tayeng.

While adding a note of general public’s support in all developmental activities initiated by him, Tayeng also said that there are several developmental works in the forms of road construction in Mebo (Romdum town), laying/construction of electricity connectivity and construction of flood protection works which are being disrupted by public.

“As a public leader being dependent on peoples’ vote, I am often left out with no option than to halt the developmental works when we come across with public opposition out of their ignorance or personal greed. But I appeal all and everyone with special mention to Gaon Buras to cooperate in all developmental works irrespective of party politics as developmental works are for general cause”, added Tayeng with a special note and thanks to the Organizing Committee of UPSLGSM 2016-18 headed by Bodong Yirang, retired Director Elementary Education, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.