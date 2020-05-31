Arunachal: Tawang Riders Club observes ‘World No Tobacco Day’

Tawang- The District Tobacco Control cell (DTCC) Tawang, and TAWANG RIDERS CLUB observed “World No tobacco Day” with the Theme “Protecting youth from Industry manipulation and preventing them from tobacco and nicotine use.

In Tawang headquarters the programme was organised in collaboration with TAWANG RIDERS CLUB, ten mountain Bikers from this club which included Doctors Sangey Thinley and, D.Magu and others participated in the rally which started from Tawang Monastery covering entire Tawang township following SOPs for COVID-19 and giving message of ill effects of Tobacco.

Later District Programme Officer(NTCP) Dr. Sangey Thinley gave awareness to the those in Institutional quarantine in Two quarantine centres of Tawang on Adverse effects of Tobacco consumption and prohibition on spitting in public places after chewing smokeless tobacco products, as well as precautionary measures to fight COVID-19. This was followed by Focused group discussion for the tobacco users in DTCC Tawang.

At Jang sub-division Headquarters Dr.Rinchen Neema, gave awareness to the public ,police personnel and govt employees on ill effects of Tobacco and also regarding harmful effects of spitting, which may lead to transmission of many contagious diseases.