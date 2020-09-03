Arunachal: Tawang MLA, BJYM donat N-95face mask to warriors of COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

Tawang: Tsering Tashi, MLA Tawang and BJYM Tawang unit today, donated 3500 Nos of N-95 Face mask and 1000 bottles of 500Ml each, for health and frontline warriors of COVID-19 of Khandro Drowa Tsangmu District Hospital Tawang.

The donated materials were received by Medical Superintendent KDS District Hospital Tawang Dr. N.Namshum in presence of DC Tawang Sang Phuntsok, IAS, DMO Tawang Dr.Wangdi Lama, BJYM Tawang unit president Phurpa Lama, Doctors, Officers and active members of BJYM Tawang unit.

After the formal handing over of donated materials to Medical Superintendent, MLA Tawang had an informal discussion with the DC,DMO,DSO(IDSP) and other Medical officers on the management of Covid care centre, and Isolation centres in view of increasing number of Covid-19 Positive cases.

MLA along with DC, DMO, and other officers later inspected the ongoing works in the under construction IPD ward and Nursing Hostel and asked the department concerned to expedite the works. He also inspected the Swab collection centre and recently made operational ICU ward.

The Medical Superintendent of KDS District Hospital Tawang Dr. N.Namshum informed, MLA and DC Tawang about receiving some essential medical equipments for Eye OPD and other OPDs under Mukhya Mantri Rogi Kalyan Kosh (MMRKK).