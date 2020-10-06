Arunachal: Tarin Dakpe flags off ambulance for Kamle district

Itanagar: Tarin Dakpe, MLA Raga Assembly constituency under Kamle district today flagged off an ambulance fitted with latest technoloogy to ferry patient from one place to other in presence of top officials of the district.

Dakpe briefing the media said that there was a huge demand for ambulance since birth of the district in 2017 and I have been trying my best effort in streamline several infrastructural works which is the need of the hour for a newly born district.

The state government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu has also assured to support in creating all developmental works in the district. All officers and staffs of the district are also supportive toward their officers and which may bring a good fruit of development of the district in time to come. Dakpe said.

Kamle Deputy Commissioner Hengo Basar said that maintaining green zone and fight against the Covid 19 is a challenging task and the medical team of the Kamle district has been in the task. Our medical task force with managing all works and maintaining precautionary measure so that we can contain the spread of Coronavirus in other parts of district.

Today ambulance flagged off has been procured form the MLADF and which will go along way in helping the patient to ferry them from various parts of district to Raga and also to send them to state capital and other parts as per requirement. Necessary fuel will be managed by DMO and I will support him as and when required even during the Covid pandemic. Basar added.

DC further appeal the people to maintain SoP issued by central and state government so that we remain safe from the clutch of the Covid virus anymore and state fit and fine.

DMO, DRCHO, all other HoDs of Kamle district among other public leaders were present on the occasion.