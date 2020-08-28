Arunachal: Tarin Dakpe demanded establishment of KVK in Kamle dist

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: NPP MLA Tarin Dakpe from 25 Raga Assembly Constituency through starred question raised the issue of establishment of krishi vigyan kendra (KVK) In newly established Kamle district.

In response to the question of Tarin Dakpe in the 5th session of the 7th legislative assembly on Thursday the department of Agriculture said that the proposal for establishment of KVK in the newly created district has been submitted to the Director General, ICAR, New Delhi vide letter No- AGRI/KVK (E) 2018-19 dtd 16th September 2019 but till date no information has been received from Government of India.

So far there are sixteen (16) nos of KVK in the state of Arunachal Pradesh till date. Approval for establishment of KVK in newly created district has not been received from the DG, ICAR. the reply added.

As per statement given, the KVK in Tirap. West Kameng, Lower Dibang Valley, Upper Siang, East Kameng, Lower Subansiri, Changlang, Tawang, Upper Subanasiri and Papum Pare are under the department of agriculture.

The KVK in Kurung Kumey is under Department of Horticulture. The KVK Located in Longding, Namsai, Leparada and Anjaw are under Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) while the KVK located in East Siang district at Pasighat is under Central agriculture university, Imphal.