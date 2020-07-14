Arunachal: Tapir Gao launches Organic Thailand lemon

Itanagar- The Member of Parliament Tapir Gao on Tuesday launched the Organic Thai origin seedless lemon locally grown in the farms at Tarajuli, promoted by farmer Likha Maj.

Speaking on the occasion Gao termed the launching as historic for the state. “This is a part of the vocal for local being espoused by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I congratulate the promoter and his team for the success,” said Gao.

The promoter Likha Maj while sharing about the product said it is purely organic and good for health. The lemon also have lots of vitamin, minerals, carbohydrates, protein beside water and calories content. Maj said.

“The plantation of one lakh Thai seedless lemon was done. This is the second year of harvesting and as per our estimate we expect at least 1 lakh KG production,” he said.

Officers from Environment & Forest, Sports & Youth Affairs, Horticulture, Agriculture among few progressive farmers were present on the occasion.