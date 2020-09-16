Arunachal: Tang Festival 2020 celebrated by the Sartang tribe

ADVERTISEMENT

Dirang: The Tang Festival 2020 celebrated by the Sartang tribe of west kameng District under the Chairmanship of Monjen Kasidu President Sartang Welfare Society and vice chairman ship of Prem Thilley Sunickjee former President BJP West Kameng District Unit on 15th of September 2020 at Salari Village of West Kameng District under Dirang Sub-Division of West Kameng District.

Tang is an indigenous non-Buddhist festival of the of Sartang tribe, dedicated to appease the forest deities and other mountain spirits.

Smti Chawang Lamu Former ZPC West Kameng District, Shri Jellu Mosidu President Sartang Elite Society, Shri Yeshi Yamchodu District President BJP West Kameng District unit, All the former PRI members of Sartang area, all GB’s of Sartang Villages, Intellectual and Students were witness the festival in festive mood.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic couldn’t invite the guest maintaining the SOP of State Govt.

There were only 100 People gather there in the Tang Festival 2020.