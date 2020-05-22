Arunachal:  Tana Hali meets Yadang village fire victim

Sangdupota- Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara visited Yadang village under sangdupota circle and meet the family members of fire victim which took place on May 21.

Hali alongwith local leaders of the area visited the Yadang village and also meet Tok Taya (a former panchayat leader) and his family members whose dwelling house was completely gutted in devastating fire mishap.

MLA while extending some financial support and blankets to the house owner and also assure to support while requested the local administration to pursue for providing of relief.

While interacting the locals, Hali said that we should need to remain alert during summer and even during night hours after all works related to preparation of dinners are completed.