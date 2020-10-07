Arunachal: Tamen Bailly bridge closed, special arrangments for commuters

Itanagar : “We have made special arrangement for the commuters, so that they do not face problem during the construction of Tamen Bailly bridge , informed Hengo Basar, Deputy Commissioner, Kamle district.

Basar inform that till completion of works, the transport has been arranged by the Kamle district administration in the interest of public service on Ziro-Daporijo Trans Arunachal Highway.

Two nos APSTS buses shall be placed by the State Transport Dept on both left and right banks of Kamle river for onward connectivity of passengers. The passengers shall avail transit corridor from the Foot Suspension bridge (FSB) which has already constructed in downstream of the river. He said.

All sumo Service/Kamle Dist Maxi Cab Association from Itanagar to Daporijo and vice versa shall place their 50%. 50% i.e. equal nos sumo vehicles in both side of river for onward ferrying of passengers both up and down route, while the President Secretary Kamle Maxi Cab Association shall supervise all arrangement. Basar said.

This arrangement shall remain for two months period or till the completion of the Bridge construction work and Re-launched new Bridge is commissioned. DC said.

He further appeal all section of society to cooperate and support the Kamle district administrating so that there is any disturbances and hindrance from any coroner to the executing agency while performing their work.