Arunachal: Tali MLA Jikke Tako traveling in JCB, photos go Viral

Itanagar; Photos of Jikke Tako, MLA Tali Assembly Constituency is go viral in social media. Photos clicked in Tali constituency on October 1, 2020. The photo is showing that ” Tako with his few friends and local leaders of his assembly constituency is traveling in the bucket of JCB (earth mover) who is on inspection of PMGSY road in his constituency.

When contacted, Jikke Tako said that my assembly constituency is backward one and after I have been elected I am trying best effort to bring several development in the constituency. He said.

When ask did you feel shy to travel on JCB, Tako said I did not feel anything as I am a youth and son of soil, since there are lots of works to be done in my assembly constituency and for which I have been trying my best effort to serve the people and society in better way. Tako added.

To cross the Kumey river one cannot cross and only option was to cross it with the help of JCB which I did it. I am a youth and does not feel anything and happily used the JCB for crossing the river and also Tali headquarter road. I also used the JCB to inspect two PMGSY road. He said.

JIkke Tako is first time MLA from Tali one of the remote assembly constituency of state has won the 2019 battle from Janata Dal (United) ticket before he was a youth leader and previously a student leader from state.