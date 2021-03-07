Arunachal: Tage Taki inaugurates Aquaculture Technology Park at Sonajuli

SONAJULI- The Minister for Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, AH & DD Tage Taki today inaugurated Aquaculture Technology Park and Aquaculture field school at Sonajuli in Balijan circle of Papum Pare district to boost the aquatic life and tourism industry in state.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony virtually Union Minister of state for AH, Dairying, Fishery and MSME Pratap Chandra Sarangi said that it is a great achievement in the field of blue revelation. He congratulated the team led by Tana Sumpi, Managing Director , Tana Yami Director of the Park and others for the initiative which they have adopted.

Tana Sumpi, Managing Director of the Park, informed that Aquaculture Technology park, Sonajuli is spread in a vast area having more than 100 fish ponds with variety of fish culture facilities including hatchery sets and with integrated farming and polluter birds, goat and piggery and other programmes and is surrounded with natural beauty to attract the tourist and researchers.

The park is also having with Tea garden, Rubber garden, wild forestry with several species of orchids and plants and ornamental plants and other natural herbs, She informed .

Fingerlings were distributed to several farmers of Balijan and Sangdupota circle. Several books and study materials were also released by the dignetories.

Watch Video

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries and AH & DD Minister Tage Taki said that it would be a game changer for hundreds of family members and would be source of employments to thousand of people including source of self employment who can become self reliant and aatma nirbhar.

Home Minister Bamang Felix said that the Covid-19 pandemic has given a lesson to adopt farming and cultivation of agriculture and allied crops and I hope everybody has started doing so which is good for environment and provide a hard work and give us fruit and vegetables for our home.

Doimukh Local MLA Tana Hali Tara in his address said that people need to learn from this project as an exemplary to become self sufficiency, self reliant and economic upliftment.

This park having several plantation activities like Black piper, fish culture, tea garden, animal rearing etc.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha said that a batch of 20 students will visit this park to showcase its activities and learn lots from it.

ICAR- Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture , Bhubneswar Director Dr. Saroj Kumar Swain, Principal Scientist Chairman (NEH Programme) ICAR Dr. P. P. Chakrabaarti, Manging Director Tana Sumpi, Director Tana, Yami, Project Mentor and founder Tana Nekam Tara, , General Manager Manoj kr Tyagi.