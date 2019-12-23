Arunachal: Taekwondo players Rupa and Gangphung meet CM Pema Khandu

Itanagar

South Asian Games Silver medallist Rupa Bayor and Bronze medallist Gangphung Gangsa called on Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today.

Chief Minister congratulated both the medal winner for bringing laurel to the state and the nation in the recently held 13th South Asian Games in Nepal in the Taekwondo event.

Taekwondo being a major sports discipline, Chief Minister assured to have talks with the central government for its inclusion in the proposed sports centre of excellence in Arunachal, which is currently being proposed for Wushu, Weightlifting and Boxing only.

Also acknowledging the contributions of various sports associations in the state in the growth of sports, Chief Minister assured to provide all necessary help to these organizations.

Honoured to meet our champions – Miss #RupaBayor and Mr #GangphungGangsa who won Silver & Bronze respectively in 13th #SouthAsianGames held in Nepal in the Taekwondo event this year. All our hardworking sportsperson will get best attention from the state government. pic.twitter.com/qExEpW4eyT — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) December 23, 2019

Chief Minister also acknowledged the hardships faced by sportsperson and the associations who on various occasions are participating in competitive events from their own personal expenses. He assured that a system is being worked out to reimburse all such expenses, which will be incorporated in budget announcements.

Chief Minister said the state government is also working actively to strengthen the sports facilities in the state. He said a policy will also be worked out to adequately honour and reward the medal winner of various sports events.