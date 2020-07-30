Arunachal: Taboka Hotel under containment zone for 72 hrs in Tezu

ADVERTISEMENT

Tezu: After detection of a Covid- positive case at Taboka Hotel a paid quarantine centre, has been sealed and declared Containment Zone for 72 hours by the District Magistrate till 31st August,

Subsequent after the spike of COVID patient in the district to 17 (seventeen), the Lohit district administration and Health dept have intensified their strategies to contain further escalation of the virus.

“Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) is being used at the Dirak Check Gate Lohit Counter by the Executive Magistrate and team of Lohit where patient, returnees and driver daily ferrying essential commodities are properly tested at the Gate.

If any positive cases are detected they are sent to COVID Care Centre at DUDA Lodge and those negative to instructional quarantine and followed latest Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for further modus – operandi to deal with COVID virus”, informs Dr S Chai Pul DMO.

Further expressing concern over the rising COVID cases in Namsai district to 48 (forty eight), the DMO said that the Zonal Hospital has been strictly monitoring the patient coming from the neighboring districts. “We allow patient only the referred cases that too with proper COVID test to fight back COVID pandemic in the district”, says the DMO.

Regarding close of Zonal Hospital, she said that emergency and normal OPD is running as usual.