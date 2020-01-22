Arunachal: Taba Tedir inaugurates several infrastructure for Deed township 

Deed

The Minister for Education and Cultural Affairs etc Taba Tedir inaugurated Several important infrastructure for Deed township of Yachuli assembly constituency in Lower Suabsiri district today and dedicated for the services of the people.

He inaugurated the road connecting the circle headquarter to Deed and Nyishi cooperative, newly constructed circle administrative building and administrative block for Govt. Secondary School. He also took part in public a meeting at general ground here.

Addressing the huge gathering Tedir said that I shall continue to work for the welfare of the people of Yachuli assembly constituency, lower subansiri district and state but the general public and all stake holders has to extend wholehearted support or else the speed of the wheel of development would be derailed.

Referring the Joram-Koloraing road construction, Tedir said that the road is the lifeline of the thousand of people of Kra Daadi and Kurung Kumey district and it is strategically importance for the defense purpose, I have review meeting twice with the concessionaire and requested them to fast track the work.

The state government has bring several reformation in the education department, transfer and postings of teachers, eligibility criteria for student to appeal the board examination through pre board. The state government is also working on to bring a strategy plan to use the manpower and infrastructure of more than 300 schools of state with zero enrolment.

The important public oriented and developmental project which include Road from Nyishi Cooperative to Deed Via Deed Circle office Headquarter, new Circle office building for Deed circle administrative circle, Police beat outpost, Bank branch of Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank at Deed Market, New administrative block for Government Secondary School Deed.

The team led by Minister accompanied by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Chukhu Taka, Yachuli ADC JT Obi, SP Ziro Dr. Hemant Tiwari, APRB Chairman Dr. Dipak Kumar Gupta and other heads of department of the circle and district inspected several other government and public institution, and discussed with local officer which include Deed PHC, Handloom and dress making cluster weavers unit of Himalayan tribal welfare society, Deed and other places.