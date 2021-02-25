Arunachal: Swachhata Pakhwada at Raga on the ocassion of Nyokum Yullo Celebration 

RAGA- The Medical officials, Traders, NCC Cadets of Govt HS School, and elected PRI leaders today organized cleanliness drive on the street of Raga, the HQ of Kamle district on the eve of Nyokum Yullo festival celebration.

Kamle District Health Society, Member Secretary Dr. Kapu Sopin inform that” we organized the cleanliness drive which has motivated not only the medical staffs but every individual residing in Raga to live in a clean environment and maintain hygiene.

The direction of the festival celebration committee, to celebrate the festival in low profile has also made us in Kamle to abide the order in view of the Covid 19 pandemic and maintain Covid protocol, Dr. Sopin said.

We have taken this e opportunity in different ways. Today we organised Swachh Abhiyan, at different place in Raga township. We did the social service with theme” SWACHHATA hi seva “! SWACHHATA PAKHWADA.

Raga (Trade & Commerce) Chairman Milli Matup, Nyukum Yullo celebration Committee Raga Chairman Horo Robinson, Secretary Kabak Boda and NCC cadets takes part in the drive.

Several Colony wise cleanliness done by various in-charges made .Dr Sopin added.