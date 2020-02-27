Arunachal: Suto Linggi of Roing, wins the MTB 2020

Seppa

Suto Linggi of Roing, Lower Dibang Valley has been declared the winner of MTB (Mountain Terrain Bike) 2020 which was organised as part of the Chayang Tajo Nyokum Yullo celebration on Tuesday. In 2019, Linggi came 5th in MTB Tawang.

Linngi clocked 4 hours 9 minutes to complete the 81-km race. He bagged a cash prize of Rs 30,000 along with a trophy and certificate.

First-timer Gollo Joseph of Itanagar came only 23 minutes later to bag the second place.He completed the race in 4 hours 32 minutes and won a cash prize of Rs 20,000 along with trophy and certificate.

The third place went to Tajum Dere of Mechuka, Shi-Yomi who finished the race in 4 hours 53 minutes.

In Master Category, Er. Marter Riba of Mechuka clinched the title by the covering the distance in 5 hours 38 minutes. Riba, an executive engineer in PHED, was the senior most participant. Trailing by only one second behind, Er. Tung Sono from Seppa to bag the second prize.

The race had witnessed 17 participants including two 15-year-old cyclists – McDonald from Shillong, Meghalaya and Dhenis Hangu from Nirjuli.

The NYCC, Chayang Tajo sponsored MTB race was organised by Arunachal Amateur Bicycling Association (ABBA) in collaboration with DT Group