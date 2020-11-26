Arunachal: Students with locals constructed log bridge over river Papum

Taraso: Students with locals constructed log bridge over river Papum connecting Balijan and Taraso circle in Papum Pare district.

Kudos to All Papum Poma Students Union and all the people involved in completing logged bridge over Papum river for easy access of LMVs towards Tarasso Circle.

4 wheelers can now easily reach to Tarasso. Though a permanent bridge is also under construction which has been delayed, the reason best know to PWD Doimukh Division and contractor concern.

It took 6 days for the students to collectively finish this work. It would help thousand of locals of both Taraso and Balijan circle to move to each other for all purpose.

The trail drive has been done too and all types of light motor vehicle are movable and however it is advised that heavy loads to be avoided.

The local people of both Balijan and Taraso circle praised and appreciated the hard work done by the team effort of All Papum Poma students Union (APPSU).

The locals while lauding both the students community and youths said that the work done has set an example for others that already during the winter without waiting for government and scheme we locals can manage to cross the big river like Papum for several purposes.